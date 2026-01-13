Polaris Capital Management LLC Acquires 54,800 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics makes up 2.7% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $40,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Steinberganna Wealth Management bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $115.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.99 and its 200 day moving average is $119.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.50 and a 52-week high of $134.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 1.62%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Arrow Electronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Arrow Electronics from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

