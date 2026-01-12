Maiar DEX Reaches One Day Volume of $53.00 Thousand (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $53.00 thousand worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00001899 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00011308 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001019 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00008699 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00003881 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s total supply is 4,123,853,635,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,123,883,987,078 tokens. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 4,123,903,918,365.5806 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000077 USD and is down -4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $39,798.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

