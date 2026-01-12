Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) Trading 9% Lower This Week

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, Goatseus Maximus has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Goatseus Maximus has a market capitalization of $38.20 million and $5.52 million worth of Goatseus Maximus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goatseus Maximus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Goatseus Maximus alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,645.57 or 0.99809866 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90,806.21 or 1.00182421 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Goatseus Maximus

Goatseus Maximus’ total supply is 999,985,709 tokens. The official website for Goatseus Maximus is goatchan.xyz. Goatseus Maximus’ official Twitter account is @gospelofgoatse.

Buying and Selling Goatseus Maximus

According to CryptoCompare, “Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Goatseus Maximus has a current supply of 999,985,708.988174. The last known price of Goatseus Maximus is 0.0392528 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 337 active market(s) with $5,032,925.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goatchan.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goatseus Maximus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goatseus Maximus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goatseus Maximus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goatseus Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goatseus Maximus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.