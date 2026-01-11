Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Clearfield from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Clearfield from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Clearfield from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 10,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.06 per share, with a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,279,264 shares in the company, valued at $38,454,675.84. This represents a 0.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 1,705.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 479,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 453,173 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,022,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clearfield by 445.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 179,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 146,690 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Clearfield by 286.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 115,626 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 48.4% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 85,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $30.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.31 and a beta of 1.88. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $46.76.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.55 million. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. Clearfield has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.080-0.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearfield will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Clearfield announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 25th that permits the company to repurchase $85.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 22% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Clearfield, Inc (NASDAQ: CLFD) is a Minneapolis-based company specializing in fiber management products for broadband network deployments. The company’s core offerings include fiber distribution hubs, enclosures, splice trays, patching panels and connectivity accessories designed to simplify installation and maintenance of fiber-optic networks. Clearfield’s modular FieldSmart™ platform provides a scalable approach for service providers, utilities and enterprise organizations looking to expand or upgrade their fiber infrastructure.

Clearfield serves a diverse customer base that includes cable and internet service providers, telecommunications operators, wireless carriers, utilities and municipalities.

