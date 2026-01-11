Parcl Price Tops $0.0291 on Top Exchanges (PRCL)

Parcl (PRCL) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Parcl token can currently be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Parcl has a market capitalization of $12.00 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Parcl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Parcl has traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,598.65 or 0.99877062 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,445.90 or 0.99737690 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Parcl Token Profile

Parcl’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,284,457 tokens. Parcl’s official website is www.parcl.co. Parcl’s official Twitter account is @parcl.

Buying and Selling Parcl

According to CryptoCompare, “Parcl (PRCL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Parcl has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 412,284,457 in circulation. The last known price of Parcl is 0.02934732 USD and is down -7.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $4,283,260.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.parcl.co/.”

