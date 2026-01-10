SG Americas Securities LLC Has $11.52 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF $SPXN

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in ProShares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 17.39% of ProShares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF worth $11,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period.

SPXN opened at $75.23 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $51.42 and a 12-month high of $75.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average of $71.16. The stock has a market cap of $71.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.00.

ProShares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF (SPXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Financials & Real Estate index, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks, excluding firms in the financial and real estate sectors. SPXN was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

