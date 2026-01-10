Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43. 200,846 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 133,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Several analysts have commented on CLAR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Clarus in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $138.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.43 million. Clarus had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. On average, analysts predict that Clarus Corporation will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clarus by 7,774.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Clarus during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the second quarter worth $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of outdoor recreation equipment. The company’s portfolio of brands serves enthusiasts across climbing, skiing, trail running, paddling and snow safety, combining purpose-driven innovation with in-house manufacturing capabilities. Clarus focuses on high-performance gear developed to meet the demands of professional athletes and recreational users alike.

The company’s flagship brand, Black Diamond Equipment, offers climbing protection, apparel, ski bindings and accessories engineered for backcountry and alpine environments.

