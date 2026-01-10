Sophos Group (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) Shares Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

Sophos Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPHHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.3510.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Sophos Group plc (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) is a UK-based cybersecurity company that develops and delivers advanced software and hardware solutions to protect organizations from evolving digital threats. The firm’s offerings span endpoint protection, network security, encryption, email security, and cloud-native security, all designed to prevent, detect, and remediate cyberattacks across complex IT environments.

At the core of Sophos’s product portfolio is Sophos Central, a cloud-based management platform that unifies threat detection, response, and policy management for on-premises and cloud deployments.

