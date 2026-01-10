Capstone Cos. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) versus Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Financial Survey

Capstone Cos. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Free Report) and Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Capstone Cos. has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastern has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Capstone Cos. and Eastern, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Cos. 0 0 0 0 0.00 Eastern 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Cos. $140,000.00 17.69 -$960,000.00 ($0.01) -4.99 Eastern $272.75 million 0.40 -$8.53 million $1.24 14.66

This table compares Capstone Cos. and Eastern”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Capstone Cos. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eastern. Capstone Cos. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Eastern shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Capstone Cos. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Eastern shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Cos. and Eastern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Cos. N/A -63.19% -23.61% Eastern 2.96% 7.18% 3.84%

Summary

Eastern beats Capstone Cos. on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Cos.

Capstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of consumer products to simplify daily living through technology. The company offers Connected Chef, a purpose-built kitchen appliance tablet with an integrated platform for cooking accessories, such as cutting board, as well as Smart Mirrors. It sells its products through sales agents, as well as directly to home-goods chain retailers. The company was formerly known as CHDT Corporation and changed its name to Capstone Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Capstone Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries. It also provides rotary latches, compression latches, draw latches, hinges, camlocks, key switches, padlocks, and handles; and development and program management services for custom electromechanical and mechanical systems for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and customer applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures proprietary vision technology for OEMs and aftermarket applications, as well as offers aftermarket components to the heavy- and medium-duty truck, motorhome, and bus markets. The Eastern Company was founded in 1858 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.

