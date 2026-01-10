Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO) CEO Purchases $331,000.00 in Stock

Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) CEO Leon Moulder, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $331,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 366,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,059,865.25. This represents a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ZBIO stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 529,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -1.45. Zenas BioPharma, Inc. has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.35).

ZBIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zenas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zenas BioPharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 60.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,861,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,041,000 after acquiring an additional 703,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zenas BioPharma by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,813,000 after purchasing an additional 170,546 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Zenas BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,237,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Zenas BioPharma during the third quarter worth $1,595,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 16,461 shares in the last quarter.

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies in oncology and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary platform integrates structure-guided design, computational modeling and high-throughput screening to address challenging protein-protein interactions. Zenas BioPharma is advancing multiple preclinical and clinical-stage candidates aimed at providing new treatment options where current modalities may be limited by efficacy or safety concerns.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Zenas BioPharma was built to streamline the drug discovery process from target identification through to IND-enabling studies.

