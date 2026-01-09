Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.69 and last traded at GBX 2.97, with a volume of 215909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.83.

Gem Diamonds Trading Up 5.1%

The stock has a market cap of £4.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds is a leading global diamond producer of high value diamonds. The Company owns 70% of the Letšeng mine in Lesotho. The Letšeng mine is famous for the production of large, top colour, exceptional white diamonds, making it the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world.

