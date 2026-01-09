Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Trading 17.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 17.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 714,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 321,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.98 million, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19.

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of light activated photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancers, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

