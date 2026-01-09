Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 140799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 14.73. The firm has a market cap of C$66.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25.

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property comprising 91 unpatented mining claims and located 25km in the north of Juneau, Alaska. Grande Portage Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

