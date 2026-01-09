ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Here’s Why

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.10 and last traded at $33.04. 2,147 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 4,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.7294.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76. The company has a market cap of $39.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OEUR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 23,530 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF by 385.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile

The ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large and mid-cap Europe stocks based on three factors: high quality, low volatility, and high dividend yield. OEUR was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

