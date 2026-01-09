Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.90 and last traded at $41.94. 164,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 183,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.02.

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVIG. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 67,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $518,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 78,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period.

About Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF

The Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (AVIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund offers an active exposure to a broad range of investment-grade debt securities from issuers around the globe. AVIG was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

