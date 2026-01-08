Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Up 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.24. Approximately 5,984,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 7,305,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price objective on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $19.54.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.44 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 224.99%.Lucid Group’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,361,978,000. Uber Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,283,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 2,398.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,652,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,469,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

