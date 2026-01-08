BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby Mathew Sells 405 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) EVP Aby Mathew sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $10,363.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 349,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,939,866.50. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BLFS stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $24.95. 268,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,400. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.38 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 353.1% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 762.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 698,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,948,000 after buying an additional 617,320 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at $283,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities set a $34.00 price objective on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) specializes in biopreservation and cold chain workflow solutions for cell and gene therapies, regenerative medicine and other advanced biologics. The company develops and markets proprietary cryopreservation media and technology platforms designed to maintain cell viability and functionality during processing, storage and transport. BioLife’s product portfolio addresses critical steps in the manufacturing and distribution of cell-based products, helping life science researchers and biopharmaceutical manufacturers protect and preserve living cells.

The company’s flagship offerings include CryoStor, a family of serum-free cryopreservation media; HypoThermosol, a hypothermic storage solution for short-term cell and tissue preservation; and the ThawSTAR system, an automated cell thawing instrument that delivers controlled and reproducible warming of frozen cell therapies.

