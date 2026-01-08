Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.18, but opened at $13.21. Ondas shares last traded at $14.3530, with a volume of 56,074,243 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ondas from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Ondas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Ondas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ondas in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ondas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Ondas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ONDS

Ondas Trading Up 15.0%

The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 35.16% and a negative net margin of 192.60%.The company had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ondas

In other news, Director Jaspreet K. Sood sold 29,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $281,537.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 175,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,981.88. This trade represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 25,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $245,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 197,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,632.08. The trade was a 11.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,406,605 shares of company stock worth $12,109,365. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONDS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ondas by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,415,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,549 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the second quarter valued at about $14,479,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the second quarter worth about $11,123,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ondas by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Ondas by 1,325.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,568,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.