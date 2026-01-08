MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.1650, but opened at $25.35. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $24.4770, with a volume of 3,784 shares.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Up 1.5%

The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.93%. Equities research analysts predict that MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) is a Tokyo-based insurance holding company that operates primarily in property and casualty insurance while also offering life, reinsurance and risk management services. The group underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products designed to protect against motor, fire, marine, casualty, liability and specialty risks, and it provides related services such as claims handling, underwriting, and loss-prevention consulting.

The group’s operating structure comprises multiple subsidiaries that serve distinct market functions, including well-known domestic insurers such as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance, along with affiliated businesses that provide reinsurance, asset management and risk consulting services.

