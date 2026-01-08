Xai Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. Xai has a total market capitalization of $27.80 million and approximately $8.86 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Xai has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Xai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Xai alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,894.54 or 0.99512696 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Xai Token Profile

Xai’s launch date was January 9th, 2024. Xai’s total supply is 2,106,460,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,617,895,381 tokens. Xai’s official website is xai.games. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. The Reddit community for Xai is https://reddit.com/r/xai_games/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 2,106,428,791.70403324 with 1,921,928,557.33341102 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.01739657 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 195 active market(s) with $8,718,404.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.