Wrapped TAO (WTAO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.48 Million

Wrapped TAO (WTAO) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Wrapped TAO token can currently be purchased for about $281.62 or 0.00311751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TAO has a market cap of $14.48 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Wrapped TAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped TAO has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,894.54 or 0.99512696 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped TAO

Wrapped TAO’s launch date was January 22nd, 2023. Wrapped TAO’s total supply is 111,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,400 tokens. Wrapped TAO’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. The official website for Wrapped TAO is taobridge.xyz.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TAO (WTAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped TAO has a current supply of 111,362.31061191. The last known price of Wrapped TAO is 273.07760723 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $674,331.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taobridge.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

