Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,159 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 17.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,012,000 after acquiring an additional 62,889 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.73, for a total value of $229,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,091.56. This trade represents a 13.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.51, for a total transaction of $448,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $7,691,049.48. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,605. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $448.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $430.00 and a 1-year high of $661.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $460.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.11.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.72%.The business had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.300-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler’s product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

