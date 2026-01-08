Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Stake Lifted by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $916,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in Lumentum by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lumentum to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lumentum to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.13.

Lumentum Trading Down 1.1%

Lumentum stock opened at $392.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.68 and a beta of 1.51. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $402.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.10 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.11%.The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.32, for a total value of $1,751,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,776.48. This trade represents a 42.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.39, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,684.43. This trade represents a 45.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,612 shares of company stock worth $7,317,398. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.