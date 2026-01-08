Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor accounts for 0.8% of Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,440.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 137.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.79.

Key Headlines Impacting Deckers Outdoor

Here are the key news stories impacting Deckers Outdoor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent company fundamentals remain supportive — Deckers beat Q2 estimates and provided FY2026 EPS guidance, which underpins longer-term earnings visibility.

Recent company fundamentals remain supportive — Deckers beat Q2 estimates and provided FY2026 EPS guidance, which underpins longer-term earnings visibility. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded DECK to a Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about earnings prospects; that upgrade can attract buyers looking for fundamental momentum. Read More.

Zacks upgraded DECK to a Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about earnings prospects; that upgrade can attract buyers looking for fundamental momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlights Deckers’ brand strength (UGG, HOKA) and earnings-beat history as reasons valuation could re-rate positively if demand momentum continues or the U.S. tariff/legal backdrop shifts in the company’s favor. Read More.

Market commentary highlights Deckers’ brand strength (UGG, HOKA) and earnings-beat history as reasons valuation could re-rate positively if demand momentum continues or the U.S. tariff/legal backdrop shifts in the company’s favor. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst-roundup pieces and videos provide context and trading ideas (including options strategies) but mostly reflect reactionary views to the analyst moves rather than new company-specific data. Read More.

Analyst-roundup pieces and videos provide context and trading ideas (including options strategies) but mostly reflect reactionary views to the analyst moves rather than new company-specific data. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Benzinga and other aggregators published multi-analyst summaries and outlook roundups that compile differing views — useful for gauging the range of analyst targets and conviction but not a single market-moving event. Read More.

Benzinga and other aggregators published multi-analyst summaries and outlook roundups that compile differing views — useful for gauging the range of analyst targets and conviction but not a single market-moving event. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Piper Sandler downgraded DECK from Neutral to Underweight, explicitly flagging concerns that HOKA’s popularity may be waning — a downgrade that triggered near-term selling and weighs on sentiment. Read More.

Piper Sandler downgraded DECK from Neutral to Underweight, explicitly flagging concerns that HOKA’s popularity may be waning — a downgrade that triggered near-term selling and weighs on sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Baird revised its stance in recent notes (reported as a downgrade by some outlets), moving away from more bullish language — another influential firm trimming its recommendation, which compounds selling pressure. Read More.

Baird revised its stance in recent notes (reported as a downgrade by some outlets), moving away from more bullish language — another influential firm trimming its recommendation, which compounds selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Media pieces and analysts called out Deckers’ increasing promotional activity as an “unhealthy” sales tool, implying margin risk and weaker pricing power if promotions persist — a factor investors watch closely for margin-sensitive retailers. Read More.

Media pieces and analysts called out Deckers’ increasing promotional activity as an “unhealthy” sales tool, implying margin risk and weaker pricing power if promotions persist — a factor investors watch closely for margin-sensitive retailers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Several headline pieces and the Fool summary explicitly link today’s share weakness to the pair of downgrades; negative headlines can accelerate short-term outflows even when fundamentals are mixed. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $118,917.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,929. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 4.1%

DECK opened at $103.08 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well?known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct?to?consumer retail to serve both fashion?focused and performance?oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.