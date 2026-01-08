ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Sells 18,505 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF $SPBO

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,505 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPBO. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 179,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 538,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after buying an additional 27,220 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,681,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

SPBO opened at $29.42 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $29.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39.

About SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.