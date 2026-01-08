Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.97. 191,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 222,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.98.

Filo Mining Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.97.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

