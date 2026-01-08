Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €21.10 and last traded at €21.10. Approximately 95,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 191,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.78.

Jenoptik Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €18.81.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG provides advanced photonic solutions and smart mobility solutions in Germany and internationally. The company provides imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and miniaturized digital microscope subsystem; and laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, and rangefinder, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink.

See Also

