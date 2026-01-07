Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$45.09 and last traded at C$45.06, with a volume of 66956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$42.61.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSU shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Desjardins set a C$56.00 price objective on Trisura Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.20.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 3.76%.The firm had revenue of C$799.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 3.1349036 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cibc Asset Management Inc. acquired 64,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$37.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,444,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,479,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$207,012,752.06. This trade represents a 1.19% increase in their position. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company’s operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International. The Trisura Guarantee segment generates maximum revenue, which offers Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

