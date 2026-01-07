Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Trading 24% Higher – What’s Next?

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 24% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 338 and last traded at GBX 336. 3,339,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 3,307,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270.95.

ATG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Auction Technology Group from GBX 415 to GBX 315 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 560 to GBX 460 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 730 to GBX 460 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 690 to GBX 695 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Auction Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 549.

The company has a market cap of £387.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 287.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 344.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Auction Technology Group plc?(“ATG”) is the operator of the world’s leading marketplaces and auction services for curated online auctions, seamlessly connecting bidders from around the world to over 3,800 trusted auction houses across two major sectors: Industrial & Commercial (“I&C”) and Art & Antiques (“A&A”).

The Group powers eight online marketplaces and listing sites using its proprietary auction platform technology, hosting in excess of 70,000 live and timed auctions each year. ATG?has been supporting the auction industry since 1971 and the Group has offices in the UK, US and Germany.

