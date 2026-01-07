Insider Selling: Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Insider Sells 32,490 Shares of Stock

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) insider Mckinsey Margaret Lyon sold 32,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $864,558.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 96,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,229.04. The trade was a 25.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Perpetua Resources Price Performance

Shares of Perpetua Resources stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,804. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 0.03.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). Analysts expect that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital set a $32.00 price target on shares of Perpetua Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perpetua Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Perpetua Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPTA. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

About Perpetua Resources

(Get Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Inc (NASDAQ: PPTA), formerly known as eCobalt Solutions Inc, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on critical metals that support the global clean-energy transition. The company’s primary objective is to advance its flagship Idaho Cobalt Project, a permitted underground mine located near Stibnite, Idaho. This project is designed to produce cobalt, copper, gold and silver, with an emphasis on providing responsibly sourced materials to North American battery and technology markets.

In addition to its Idaho Cobalt Project, Perpetua Resources holds exploration licenses and mineral tenures across the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.