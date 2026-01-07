James Labe Buys 34,000 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Stock

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) CEO James Labe bought 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $224,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,910,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,631,577.80. This trade represents a 1.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Labe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, James Labe bought 40,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $268,000.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, James Labe purchased 27,153 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $179,209.80.

On Wednesday, December 31st, James Labe purchased 30,459 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $199,506.45.

On Tuesday, December 30th, James Labe bought 25,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $161,250.00.

On Monday, December 29th, James Labe purchased 27,410 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $173,779.40.

On Friday, December 26th, James Labe bought 31,600 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $199,080.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, James Labe acquired 26,756 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $168,562.80.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, James Labe purchased 31,910 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $200,713.90.

On Monday, December 22nd, James Labe purchased 26,900 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $169,201.00.

On Friday, December 19th, James Labe purchased 29,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $181,250.00.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,441. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $258.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 36.02%.The company had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently 108.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPVG shares. Zacks Research upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Inc is a closed-end management investment company externally managed by TriplePoint Capital LLC. The firm specializes in providing customized debt and equity financing to growth-stage, venture capital– and private equity–backed companies. Its financing solutions include senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, subordinated debt and selective equity co-investments tailored to support expansion, working capital needs and strategic initiatives.

Launched in September 2018 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TPVG, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC leverages the deep industry expertise and established underwriting capabilities of TriplePoint Capital, a venture lender since 2003.

