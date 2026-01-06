GSK (NYSE:GSK) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, October 27th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Cfra set a $53.00 price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $44.13.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.53. 2,905,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,795,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.79. GSK has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. GSK had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 48.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.730-4.810 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GSK will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Gsk acquired 1,470,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,245,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,668,129. The trade was a 8.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of GSK by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 845 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline plc) is a London-headquartered, multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company formed through the 2000 merger of Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham. The company is dual-listed and operates globally, developing, manufacturing and commercializing prescription medicines, vaccines and specialty treatments. Over its history GSK has evolved through portfolio reshaping and strategic transactions to focus on science-led pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

GSK’s core activities include research and development of therapies and vaccines across a range of therapeutic areas, commercial manufacturing, and global marketing.

