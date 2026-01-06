Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Insider Rhian Bartlett Purchases 1,760,000 Shares

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) insider Rhian Bartlett acquired 1,760,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 26 per share, for a total transaction of £457,600.

Speedy Hire Price Performance

LON:SDY traded up GBX 0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 25.20. 262,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of £116.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.20. Speedy Hire Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 17.62 and a 1 year high of GBX 33.70.

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX (1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Speedy Hire had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Speedy Hire Plc will post 3.6102868 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 79 price target on shares of Speedy Hire in a report on Thursday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 79.

Speedy Hire Company Profile

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment. It also sells access, lifting, survey, rail, and personal protective and safety equipment; various tools and equipment; and cutting, grinding, and sanding equipment, as well as site supplies.

