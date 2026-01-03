Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays cut Mondi Plc Uns from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $25.19 on Thursday. Mondi Plc Uns has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $26.71.

Mondi Plc is an integrated packaging and paper group that specializes in sustainable solutions across a broad range of industries. The company’s core activities include the production of containerboard, corrugated packaging, flexible packaging, and uncoated fine paper. Mondi’s product portfolio serves sectors such as food and beverage, consumer goods, industrial applications and e-commerce, helping customers optimize their packaging designs for performance and environmental impact.

Headquartered in Weybridge, United Kingdom, Mondi has its roots in South Africa and traces its modern corporate structure back to a demerger from Anglo American plc in 2007.

