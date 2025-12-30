Sendas Distribuidora (OTCMKTS:ASAIY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ASAIY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.44, but opened at $6.69. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 2,034 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sendas Distribuidora Trading Up 4.2%

About Sendas Distribuidora

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00.

Sendas Distribuidora SA is a Brazilian retail and distribution company that operates in the grocery and consumer goods sector. The company’s core activities include operating retail outlets and managing distribution operations that supply food, beverages, household products and personal-care items to end consumers and commercial customers. Its business model centers on combining in-store retailing with logistics and supply-chain services to move fast?moving consumer goods across its network.

Product categories handled by Sendas typically include fresh and packaged foods, dairy and frozen goods, beverages, cleaning and household supplies, and health and beauty products.

