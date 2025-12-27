Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 20,893 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,893 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 28,200.0% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 389.8% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, CFO Curt Calaway sold 6,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $373,965.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,529.27. This trade represents a 17.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $5,822,473.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 2,989,415 shares in the company, valued at $173,535,540.75. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of TSN opened at $58.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.56 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.05.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.30. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 153.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world’s largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

