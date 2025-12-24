ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of ThyssenKrupp AG Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.76, but opened at $10.35. ThyssenKrupp shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 274 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TKAMY. DZ Bank raised ThyssenKrupp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised ThyssenKrupp to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

ThyssenKrupp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.06.

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. ThyssenKrupp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.80%.The company had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion.

About ThyssenKrupp

ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS: TKAMY) is a diversified German industrial conglomerate headquartered in Essen and Düsseldorf. Formed in 1999 through the merger of Thyssen AG and Friedrich Krupp GmbH, the company operates across multiple segments, including steel production, materials distribution, industrial engineering, elevator technology and automotive components.

In its Materials Services division, ThyssenKrupp supplies processed and semi-finished steel products and high-performance materials to industries such as automotive, construction and machinery manufacturing.

