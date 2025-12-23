OFI Invest Asset Management Buys 8,671 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 370,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $37,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,280,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after buying an additional 246,483 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 67.6% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 57.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $118,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,929. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.58.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $101.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average of $101.72. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.19. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well?known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct?to?consumer retail to serve both fashion?focused and performance?oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

