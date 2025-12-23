Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading Up 51.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) traded up 51.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.25. 5,120,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,872% from the average session volume of 259,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Positive Sentiment: The earn?in agreement with Dundee commits up to C$85 million to advance Westhaven’s Spences Bridge gold projects — this brings material project funding, accelerates planned exploration and resource work, and adds validation from a substantial mining investor. Westhaven Secures Up to C$85 Million Dundee Earn-In to Advance Spences Bridge Gold Projects

The earn?in agreement with Dundee commits up to C$85 million to advance Westhaven’s Spences Bridge gold projects — this brings material project funding, accelerates planned exploration and resource work, and adds validation from a substantial mining investor. Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction also reflects a large volume spike (several million shares traded vs. average ~260k), pushing the stock above its 50? and 200?day moving averages; the company remains a small?cap exploration issuer (market cap ~C$61M) so news typically causes sharp moves. Investors should watch the earn?in milestones, dilution mechanics and timeline for funded drilling/program details, which will determine how durable the rally is.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of C$61.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp. in June 2020. Westhaven Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

