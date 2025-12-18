Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases New Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,843 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,978 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 654,400.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 243,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $5,906,042.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 191,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,549.30. This represents a 55.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $49,917.75. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Eagle Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $23.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $26.85 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.90%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

