Wall Street Zen Upgrades SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) to Buy

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SN. Cowen started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of SharkNinja from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Monday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Stock Down 1.3%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:SN opened at $112.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.23. SharkNinja has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $128.51. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the first quarter worth approximately $6,256,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,003,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 30,389 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,534,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.