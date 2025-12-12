Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,198.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGE. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,750 to GBX 2,480 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,372 to GBX 2,370 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 1,840 to GBX 1,790 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, November 7th.

In related news, insider John Alexander Manzoni purchased 410 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,600 per share, for a total transaction of £6,560. Insiders have purchased 1,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,936 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 1,645.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,761.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,875.67. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 1,587 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,619.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry.

With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we’re building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we’re a truly global company.

