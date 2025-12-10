U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. U.S. Bancorp has a payout ratio of 43.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $52.60. 2,430,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,060,187. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $52.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.86. The stock has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.89%.The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

