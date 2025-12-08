Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Li Ning Co. (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.15, but opened at $51.90. Li Ning shares last traded at $53.8950, with a volume of 152 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Li Ning from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Li Ning Trading Down 0.1%

Li Ning Company Profile

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.66.

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

