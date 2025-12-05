Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $118.78, but opened at $110.30. Straumann shares last traded at $110.30, with a volume of 6 shares.
Straumann Trading Down 7.1%
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.04.
About Straumann
Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.
