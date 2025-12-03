Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Shares Acquired by Greenhouse Funds LLLP

Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,255 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies accounts for about 2.7% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $64,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourpath Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.29.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY opened at $496.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $419.00 and a 52-week high of $595.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.