Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GTES. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of NYSE GTES traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.76. 845,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.52. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $26.46.

In other news, CFO Lawrence B. Mallard sold 22,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $505,220.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 177,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,566.79. The trade was a 11.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 133.2% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 5,123.7% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

