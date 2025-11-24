GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.5560, with a volume of 66473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Down 0.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.30, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 246.80% and a net margin of 6.23%.The company had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. Analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GCM Grosvenor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 83.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 308.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 96.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

