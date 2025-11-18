Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.1375, but opened at $47.30. Recruit shares last traded at $47.30, with a volume of 371 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average of $56.11.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

