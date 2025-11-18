Benchmark Issues Positive Forecast for H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Price

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $48.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HTHT. Wall Street Zen upgraded H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of H World Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H World Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

Get H World Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HTHT

H World Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of H World Group

Shares of HTHT opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average is $36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. H World Group has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $45.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of H World Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,298,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in H World Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,049,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,042,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in H World Group during the third quarter valued at about $96,804,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in H World Group by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 514,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,107,000 after acquiring an additional 336,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in H World Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,153,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H World Group

(Get Free Report)

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.